Gov't spokesman says PM Dancila, President Iohannis to meet Wednesday

Government spokesman Nelu Barbu has confirmed that there will be a meeting of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday, informs Agerpres.

"I cannot tell you the hour. I can confirm that tomorrow there will be a meeting between Romania's Prime Minister and Romania's President; the hour will be communicated by the Press Office," Barbu said at the end of a government meeting on Tuesday.

President Klaus Iohannis has invited Viorica Dancila to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace for discussions, with the meeting going to take place on Wednesday morning, the Presidential Administration informed earlier.