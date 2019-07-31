Gov't to adopt set of fiscal facilities to encourage contributors to pay budgetary obligations

The Government is set to adopt a series of fiscal facilities on Wednesday to encourage contributors to pay their budgetary obligations, stated Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

The measures are meant for individuals, private and state-owned companies, non-governmental organisations, public institutions and administrative-territorial units, the PM said in the beginning of the Government meeting."We are considering the following possibilities: companies running on mixed private capital and state-owned companies with overdue budgetary obligations worth more than 1 million lei accumulated by the end of last year to benefit, based on a restructuring plan, from a series of fiscal facilities, so that we maintain them alive and reintroduce them in the economic circuit. (...) Companies with debts below 1 million lei by the end of last year to have all their penalties and interests canceled, provided that they pay for their debts by November 30, 2019. In what concerns individuals and entities without legal personality, the measure related to the cancellation of interests and penalties will be applied regardless of the total value of their debt to the state budget, provided that they pay their main obligations by November 30, 2019. The measure can also be applied by other authorities or public institutions that manage fiscal obligations, as well as by the administrative-territorial units for the contributors they manage," explained Dancila.The PM also added that the territorial-administrative units with debts to the state budget "will benefit from similar facilities if they pay their obligations by November 30, 2019.""At the same time, we need to encourage voluntary compliance, which is why the Minister of Public Finance will come with a solution to repay and encourage the fair contributors who paid their debts in due time. These are measures meant to support contributors facing difficulties which we discussed about with representatives of the business environment and representatives of the associations of the local public administration," stated Dancila.