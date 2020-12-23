Governign programme/Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization - Romania's digitalization a priority

Romania's digitalization is a priority point in the governing programme for 2020-2024 of the PNL-USR-PLUS-UDMR Alliance."The main goal of digitalization is to contribute to the profound transformation of the economy, public administration and society, increase performance and efficiency in the public sector, by creating new types of value based on digitalization, innovation and digital technologies," according to the mentioned document.
More attention is also be paid to capitalizing on the digitalization potential of Romanian companies and institutions and increasing the adoption of digital tools.
According to the governing programme, the extremely rapid growth of the digital economy can be done by acting simultaneously and of a coordinated manner on four strategic axes, which will ensure a digital ecosystem capable of functioning, innovating and transferring innovative digital services and products to the benefit of society and the economy. The four strategic axes are: Digital public administration; Digital economy; Digital education; implementation of policies for the acquisition/growth/improvement of digital skills at the level of the entire Romanian society.
The government will also undertake the external evaluation, with experts to be selected by the European Commission, of national policies in research, development and innovation, governance and institutional architecture and the implementation of recommendations received from the European Commission, through the Policy Support Facility, with full funding via the Horizon 2020 program. Following the conclusion of the evaluation of national research policies, the substantive evaluation of the national research system will be carried out.