Governing coalition establishes five principles for building 2024 budget (sources)

The governing coalition has established five principles around which the budget for 2024 will be structured, aimed at investments, with a focus on projects financed from European funds, responsible spending for the functioning of the state, development of major public services (such as health and education), combating tax evasion and better collection of public revenues and consistent allocations for social welfare rights, government sources told AGERPRES.

Thus, according to the sources, one of the central aspects of the budget is the focus on investment and development, with particular emphasis on projects financed from European funds. Through consistent allocations for infrastructure projects, economic development and innovation, the government plans to create jobs, stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life for every citizen.

On the other hand, the budget will focus on responsible expenditure for the functioning of the state, which will be rigorously evaluated month by month, and priorities will be set to ensure the delivery of essential public services in an efficient and sustainable way.

The third principle aims at prioritising essential sectors such as education, health, infrastructure and public services.

"In the health sector, the budget will include significant allocations for upgrading medical infrastructure, purchasing state-of-the-art medical equipment and ensuring that medical staff have the necessary conditions to provide quality services. The aim is to improve the health of citizens and ensure that no one is deprived of the health care they need. In education, we invest in school infrastructure, teacher qualifications and pay, and teaching resources. We are determined to give all pupils the chance to develop to their full potential," the source said.

At the same time, the budget will focus on combating tax evasion and improving public revenue collection and will include measures and investments to strengthen the tax system, increase transparency and improve the efficiency of public revenue collection.

"We are committed to using modern technologies and intensifying cooperation with other institutions and civil society to identify and effectively combat tax evasion," the source said.

The budget will also see substantial allocations for social assistance entitlements, with particular attention paid to ensuring access to social assistance services and programmes for those in need of support. These substantial allocations for social assistance entitlements include support for vulnerable and disabled people, children and young people, the elderly and all those facing temporary or permanent difficulties.

Leaders of the governing coalition met on Thursday in a working meeting for a first draft of next year's state budget.