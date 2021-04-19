Governing coalition to meet for the first time after Vlad Voiculescu's dismissal

The government coalition is scheduled to meet today at 17:00 hrs for the first time after the dismissal of Vlad Voiculescu, a high-profile member of the USR PLUS junior coalition partner, from the position of Health Minister.

"We are not giving in. We will not replace Florin Citu. We are not yielding any ministry as to what was negotiated in December, we are not giving up any government agency as to what was negotiated. I cannot tell you that white smoke will be billowing out tonight, after the coalition meeting. Most likely, both parties will take a position of power, but I can guarantee you, as I did in December, that things will be sorted out by tomorrow night and that we will move forward in the same formula," Deputy Chairman of the National Liberal Party Rares Bogdan declared before the meeting of the Liberal leadership that takes place at the Palace of Parliament.

Prime Minister Florin Citu decided on Wednesday to remove Vlad Voiculescu from office. On Sunday he said that he is waiting for USR PLUS to make a nomination for Health Minister.

"I am waiting for USR PLUS to make their appointment for Health Minister, this portfolio belongs to USR PLUS, I will serve as interim until then and I will make sure that things work well. (...) Everything that means political discussion will take place at the coalition meeting with the three political formations," Florin Citu said on Sunday after attending the meeting of the National Intervention Management and Coordination Center in Ciolpani.

The USR PLUS leaders criticized in recent days the decision to dismiss Vlad Voiculescu from office, in what they term as a unilateral act, and requested an emergency meeting of the ruling coalition to discuss withdrawing political support for the Prime Minister.