Governing programme/Judiciary - abolition of Section investigating magistrates; strengthening fight against corruption

The abolition of the Section investigating magistrates, the reorganization of the Judicial Inspection, the elimination of the early retirement scheme for magistrates and the strengthening of the fight against corruption are among the objectives of the governing programme for 2020-2024 proposed by PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR.

The centre-right coalition supports the abolition of the Section investigating magistrates, and the relevant ministry will soon submit a bill to this effect.

Another objective is to give up the increase from January 1, 2021 in the number of judges in the appeal panels. According to the governing programme, this is a "major" emergency, given the "real danger" of blockages in courts that could be generated.Strengthening fight against corruption and organized crime is also one of the short-term goals set by the governing coalition PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR.In order to obtain better results in the fight against environmental crime, especially illegal deforestation, it is considered either the establishment of a specialized structure within the General Prosecutor's Office, or the creation of specialized structures within the prosecutor's offices.