Government, adopting decision regarding on of state of alert; new measures in voting process

The Government approves on Monday the decision regarding the extension of the state of alert starting with September 15, establishing several measures regarding the September 27 voting process, including allowing electoral rallies and demonstrations of up to 100 people, in compliance with the hygiene rules, but also the obligation of the voter to disinfect his hands before entering the polling station and at the exit.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated at the beginning of the Executive meeting that the decision to extend the state of alert will be adopted starting with September 15, for a period of 30 days, as well as the measures to be applied during this interval to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID - 19 pandemic."By Decision No. 45 of 2020 [of the National Committee for Emergency Situations - ed.n.] it was voted the proposal to the Government of the measures to be taken during the campaign and on the day of the vote here. I emphasize aspects such as permission to hold not only electoral rallies, but also demonstrations (...) of up to a maximum of 100 people and in compliance with the established hygiene measures. And at polling stations, in addition to the measures of wearing a mask and social distancing, the voters have the obligation to to disinfect the hands when entering and exiting the polling station," specified the Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior, Raed Arafat.Arafat added that there was a clarification brought with respect to the Special Telecommunication Service (STS) request. "At the request of the STS, a clarification was also introduced, in the sense that those who have identity cards will personally insert the ID in the slot on the tablet or device that reads it, those who have old ballots, because there are still people with old bulletins, these will be processed manually with the disinfection of the handler's hands," Raed Arafat added.Raed Arafat also said that the other measures remained unchanged, but noted that "contact sports have been removed from sports that are limited." He also said that seminars or workshops could be organized under the same conditions as theaters and shows.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban warned that the voting procedure for those who are sick with COVID-19 or isolated at home should be clarified."The procedure for requesting a mobile ballot box must be very clear because the mobile ballot box must ensure the exercise of the right to vote either for those who are isolated at home because they are infected or quarantined because they are contact persons in the epidemiological investigation and we must ensure that they exercise their right to vote. We have seen that it is a very good idea to first take the mobile ballot box to those who need a non-COVID mobile ballot box and then to go to those who are either affected or are contact perosns," said the premier.Orban stressed that it is mandatory for the voter to disinfect at the entrance to the polling station and at the exit.