Government allocates 100 million euros for preparation of projects related to financial exercise 2021-2027

The Government approved, by emergency ordinance, the allocation of an amount of approximately 100 million euros, from the Technical Assistance Operational Program, for the preparation of projects for the next financial exercise 2021 - 2027, said the Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca.

"In the field of European funds, in the previous Government meeting a memorandum was adopted for the establishment of a mechanism for preparing European projects for the next financial exercise 2021 - 2027 and today a draft emergency ordinance was approved by the Ministry of European Funds for the allocation of approximately 100 million euros for the preparation of these projects. This is an amount from the Technical Assistance Operational Program, for the financial exercise 2014 - 2020 for the preparation of projects for the next financial exercise 2021 - 2027," said Ionel Danca, on Wednesday, at end of the Government meeting.

He added that the measure approved by the Executive represents "a first in the history of governments in terms of the way to prepare projects for the absorption of European funds for the next financial exercise".

"This is the first time that a Government has allocated a significant amount from the Technical Assistance Program in the current financial exercsie for the preparation of projects in the next financial exercise, we are talking about 100 million euros, about 8 months ahead of the next financial exercsie, which should make Romania much better prepared for spending the European funds so necessary to support investments, both in the social field and in the field of public works," Danca showed.