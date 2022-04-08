Government allocates 45 million lei for individuals who accommodate Ukrainian refugees

The government will allocate 45 million lei from the Reserve Fund to recover accommodation expenses for Romanian citizens who are housing Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Friday, Agerpres reports.

"We did not succeed in Wednesday's session to finalize the procedures aimed at regulating the way in which Romanian citizens, individuals, can benefit from the recovery of the amounts they spend on accommodation of Ukrainian citizens. By the government decision today, we have established that, from the Government's Reserve Fund, we will allocate 45 million lei, so that, in the next period, Romanian citizens who are housing Ukrainian citizens will be able to benefit from the recovery of the money spent on accommodation, worth 50 lei per day," Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government meeting.He added that the recovery of the amounts spent on food by the Romanian citizens who house Ukrainian refugees is also regulated."In this way we cover the entire package of measures that we have assumed at the level of the Government", said Ciuca.