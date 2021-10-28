Government approves donation of 48,500 boxes of Favipiravir from Terapia SA pharmaceutical company

The Government approved, on Thursday, by decision, the donation of 48,500 boxes of the antiviral drug Favipiravir from Terapia SA pharmaceutical company, at the request of the Ministry of Health.

"The Romanian Government approved today, October 28, 2021, the draft decision on the acceptance by the Romanian state, through the Ministry of Health, of a donation of medicines and their giving in administration, for the purpose of distribution to the health units treating COVID-19 patients (...) By this piece of legislation, the Ministry of Health accepts the donation consisting of 48,500 boxes of Favipiravirum, from Terapia SA company," informs a press release of the Ministry of Health.

This medicine will be distributed free of charge to healthcare facilities treating COVID-19 patients.

According to the National Protocol for the Treatment of SARS-Cov-2 Infected Patients, Favipiravir is recommended for use in mild to moderate forms of infection with the novel corornavirus during the first week of illness