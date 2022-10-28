Government approves establishment of Romanian Agency for Investments and Foreign Trade

The Government approved, on Friday, an Emergency Ordinance on the establishment, organization and functioning of the Romanian Agency for Investments and Foreign Trade, as well as for the amendment of the Emergency Government Ordinance no. 43/2017 on the establishment, organization and functioning of agencies for small and medium enterprises, investment attraction and export promotion.

According to the Executive, the agency will be subordinated to the Government and coordinated by the Prime Minister.

"The agency will have legal personality and is established through the reorganization of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, through partial division, by taking over the activities, positions and personnel of the Foreign Investments Department and the Foreign Trade Department, with the exception of the Commercial Policy Department," the Government said in a statement, Agerpres informs.

"The Agency will ensure a coordinated, coherent and professional policy in the field of attracting foreign investments and promoting exports, being concerned with sectoral, strategic and sustainable development. The purpose of the Agency is to ensure the sustainable growth of the Romanian economy, based on the infusion of capital in areas considered strategic, but above all the increase of Romania's political and economic relevance at the regional and European level," the Executive mentions.

The legislative proposal aims, according to the Government, to facilitate a favorable climate for foreign investment promotion activities in Romania, providing a stable framework for the strategic directions of the Romanian Agency for Investments and Foreign Trade, thus facilitating predictability in the relationship with foreign investors and national exporters.

"Through this measure, the aim is to increase operations to stimulate foreign investments in industry, services, scientific research, technological development and innovation, with indirect effects in regional development and the creation of new jobs," the Government also shows.

"The agency will ensure a coordinated, coherent and professional policy in the field of attracting foreign investments and promoting exports. The purpose of this structure is to contribute to the sustainable growth of the Romanian economy, based on the infusion of capital in strategic areas," the Executive added.