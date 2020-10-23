Government approves loan agreement with European Union worth over 4 billion euro

The government has approved, by emergency ordinance, the loan agreement between the European Union, as creditor, and Romania, as debtor, worth 4,099,244,587 euro, according to AGERPRES.

"This money is added to the financial package negotiated already by the President of Romania, worth 80 billion euro, and, together with the Government of Romania, they are part of the SURE program, to discount the measures to support employees and employers affected by the COVID pandemic. It's four billion euro that Romania obtains through this loan, a loan done at the interest rate and rating conditions made by the European Commission," mentioned the Secretary General of the Government, Ionel Danca.

He explained that the representatives of the European Commission get loans in the interest rate and rating conditions of the eurozone and that it is "a super facility Romania benefits from" and added that it's the best interest rate level Romania can obtain.