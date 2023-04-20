Government approves mechanism for extinguishing fiscal obligations of industrial assets that ensure energy supply

On Thursday, the government approved a mechanism regarding the extinguishment of the fiscal and budgetary obligations of some industrial assets that ensure the supply of thermal energy in a centralized system.

"The normative act regulates a series of measures that contribute to the implementation of coherent mechanisms that ensure the maintenance of the functionality of some industrial assets that ensure the supply of thermal energy in a centralized system, with beneficial effects on the population regarding public services of thermal energy supply in a centralized system and the preparation of hot water for consumption," informs the Government, through a press release.

The emergency ordinance approved in Thursday's meeting completes OUG 60/2019 regarding the regulation of some measures for the extinguishment of some fiscal and budgetary obligations, told Agerpres.

"Thus, the normative act provides a mechanism regarding the extinguishment of fiscal and budgetary obligations, administered by institutions of the central public administration, obligations belonging to economic operators who have the capacity to produce electricity or electricity and thermal energy in cogeneration connected to the National Electricity System, representing functional assets energy, with or without the mines that provide the coal necessary for their operation, as well as industrial capacities representing functional industrial assets", the press release states.