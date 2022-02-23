Government approves memorandum of understanding with Polish authorities on increasing cooperation on state reserves

The Government approved a memorandum of understanding at Wednesday's meeting on increasing cooperation in the field of state reserves and providing resources for crisis situations between the Romanian and Polish authorities.

According to a Government's release, this Memorandum, concluded between the State Reserve Administration and Special Issues in Romania and the Polish Material Reserve Agency, aims to strengthen relations between the two states, based on the principles of mutual respect, trust, cooperation and mutual support in crisis situations and security in the field of state reserves, Agerpres.ro informs.

The release states that the provisions of the memorandum will materialize in:

- exchange of experience, by organizing study visits at the level of Administration / Agency, conferences, training sessions, workshops aimed at improving the management system of strategic reserves in both countries

- streamlining the legislative framework in the field of strategic reserves

- international cooperation, consisting in reconciling positions and developing a high-level political dialogue between the parties to potential crises

- exchange of information on potential threats and vulnerabilities on a supra-regional scale, in order to allow a better preparedness of both parties for potential crises

"The Memorandum is a technical document of cooperation, being useful to both institutions in order to preserve stability, security and prosperity in the region," the release reads.