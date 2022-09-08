 
     
Government approves naturalization of two handball players and two hockey players

The Government of Romania approved, in its meeting on Wednesday, the decisions by which it grants Romanian citizenship to some foreign athletes who perform in national competitions in our country.

Thus, Croatian handball player Ante Kuduz (inter left) and Iranian Saeid Heidarirad (goalkeeper), both from CS Dinamo Bucharest, will be eligible for the Romanian national team.

At the same time, the Government approved the granting of Romanian citizenship to two Finnish hockey players, defender Matias Petteri Haaranen and goalkeeper Juha Rasmus Rinne, both from ACSH Gheorgheni, who will also be able to represent Romania.AGERPRES

