Government approves recognition of public utility status of Prison Fellowship Romania Foundation

The government has approved, on Wednesday, through a decision, the recognition of the public utility status of the Prison Fellowship Romania Foundation, an NGO that runs charitable activities for persons in detention.

According to a release of the Government, the Prison Fellowship Romania Foundation is active since 1993, is running charitable activities for the benefit of persons in detention, grants moral and spiritual assistance during detention, as well as after, grants cultural training and material aid to persons in detention and their families.

The quoted source mentions that in the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prison Fellowship Romania has supported penitentiaries with food items and personal hygiene items necessary for persons in detention, while volunteers offered support to the families of inmates, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The efficient and useful demarches of Prison Fellowship Romania Foundation, namely the offering of social services, contributes to combating risk factors that underpin the phenomenon of repeat offenders. The foundation continues its charitable activity after release, in order to help former inmates reintegrate socially. The beneficiaries of the programs conducted by Prison Fellowship Romania Foundation have managed to find a job at home and abroad or returned to their families. Prison Fellowship Romania has over 150 volunteers involved in religious programs, which are taking place in 15 penitentiaries in Romania, with weekly visits to encourage inmates or support them spiritually," shows a release.