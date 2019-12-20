Government: December 27, January 3, free days for state employees, to be recovered later

The government has approved that December 27 and January 3 be free days for employees in the budget system, announced on Friday, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca.

The two free days will be recovered later."The government has decided in today's meeting to grant a free day for December 27 and for January 3," Danca told a press conference, at the end of the Executive meeting.The Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu, said that granting these free days was also "a request" on behalf tourism operators."I also welcome the approval of the decision for December 27 and January 3 to be declared free days, it was a request of the tourism operators, which I submitted to the prime minister and the Government has decided this, also based on the tourism operators' desire to encourage tourism in this period, mountain tourism," said Popescu.At the beginning of the Government meeting, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the Treasury will work on December 27.