Government has no plans for systemic lockdown, generally

The Government does not currently have any plans regarding a general systemic lockdown, declared, on Monday evening, for public TV broadcaster TVR 1, the deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, according to AGERPRES.

He said that the Executive will adopt new measures for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, but highlighted that the measures will not be radical.

"We are in front of the third wave. This is clear. We have the British strain identified, currently. It is clear that you cannot block this spread. How we get past this depends a lot on us. It has been observed, unfortunately, at a population level as well, a relaxation and a feeling that we have finally broken free. We see that we did not get past this and (we see) the numbers, even if some indicators seem stable, we see pressure on the ICU system, which confirms that these things are far from over. From this perspective, there will be some necessary measures placed, and we we do not currently have any plans for any general systemic lockdown. It is currently not on the table and we do not intend to decide on it. You can't be radical either. Radical means to close everything and to ensure that the numbers drop... You cannot do that, because the people need to go to work, people need to be able to buy their essential food and necessary items they need", Barna specified.

He added that "Romania managed to relatively pass this situation, decently, during the pandemic, because it took these measures somewhat earlier".