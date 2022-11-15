Government: Last budget revision of this year - increase in revenues by 500 million RON

The Government has completed the analysis for the last budget revision of this year, concluding that it will be positive, with an increase in the revenues of the general consolidated budget by 500 million RON.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday by the Executive, the budget deficit drops from 5.84% to 5.74%.

"The revision provides all the necessary amounts for the payment of salaries and those in the field of social assistance, as well as for the proper functioning of all public institutions, until the end of the year," the press release states, Agerpres informs.

At the same time, the quoted source states, it was decided to create the legal framework for increasing the indebtedness of Bucharest City Hall, in order to allow the payment of transport services, distribution and the supply of thermal energy for the population in a centralized system.

The Government will continue the process of drawing up the draft budget for next year, so that its approval can take place in the first half of December, the mentioned source adds.