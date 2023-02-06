Government refuses to organize local elections in over 50 localities for over a year (Forta Dreptei)

Chairman of the Forta Dreptei (Right Force) party, Ludovic Orban, said on Monday that the Government "attacks democracy" and has come to represent "a serious danger" for the rights and freedoms of Romanian citizens", considering that it refuses to organize elections in over 50 localities.

Ludovic Orban submitted with the Bucharest Court of Appeal an administrative action in which he requests the Government to issue a decision for the organization of local elections in more than 50 localities.

"For over a year, the Government has been refusing to respect the right to vote of hundreds of thousands of Romanian citizens who have the right to elect their mayor. The law stipulates that within 90 days from the vacancy of a mayor office or from the dissolution of a local council, so within a maximum of 90 days, the Government has the obligation to organize elections. The Government has refused to organize local elections in more than 50 localities for over a year. It is an attack against democracy, the right to vote and to be elected by the citizens of these local communities. (...) The Government is attacking democracy and has come to represent a serious danger for the rights and freedoms of Romanian citizens," declared Ludovic Orban before the first term of the trial held at the Bucharest Court of Appeal.AGERPRES