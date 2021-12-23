Government requests police to enforce law, yet Government is not applying wage law (union)

The Government is requesting police officers to enforce the law, and yet the Government itself is the one who is not applying the legislation through which it should increase the salaries of the police staff, the chairman of the National Trade Unions Federation of Police and Contract Employees (FSNPPC), Vasile Zelca, declared on Thursday for AGEPRRES, during the police union's rally.

A few hundred employees from the Police, penitentiaries, the Ministry of Labor, health system, social assistance system and other areas participated in a rally on Thursday, in front of Parliament, as a sign of protest towards the fact that the Government did not include in the budget for 2022 the wage increases that were provided in the wage law for these categories.

"Today, all unions from the Romanian Police, penitentiary police, reserve associations from MAI (Ministry of Internal Affairs) and not only, are carrying out a shared protest, with two claims: fully apply of Law 153/2017 and update of the military pensions according to Law 223/2015. We, at the moment when we negotiated with the Government in 2017, we understood that the country does not have money and we accepted this forbearance of salary increases on a 4-year-length period. Since 2021 and it seems that in 2022 as well, the Government, regardless of its political color, is not respecting the law, law that clearly mentions that in order to reach the grid of Annex 6 for the occupational family we are part of, it needs 4 years in which the basic salary, to be brought to the level provided in the grid. We received two installments and we are behind with updating the salary increase. Actually, we are not even asking for increases now, we are only asking to apply the law, we are asking the differences provided in Annex 6. The last increase was in January 2020, when the last quarter was granted, so to speak, there are two quarters left to give, two stages, we are halfway there. The Government is asking me, as a police officer, to enforce the law; I am enforcing the law, but the Government isn't. We are not asking for anything else other than respecting Law 153 and applying it just as it was voted in Parliament," Vasile Zelca said.

The police union leader reminded that they do not have the right of having another source of income than the one of a police officer.

The chairman of FSNPPC pointed out that the protests will continue until the Government will apply the provisions of the wage law.AGERPRES