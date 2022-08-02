Government to approve, on Wednesday, financing contract between Romania and EIB on Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital

The government will approve, in Wednesday's meeting, a draft law on the financing contract for the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital between Romania and the European Investment Bank (EIB), signed in Bucharest on April 6, 2022 and in Luxembourg on April 11, 2022.

"The draft law consists in the construction of a new Regional Emergency Hospital in Craiova, with 807 beds. The hospital will become a tertiary level center for the network of hospitals in the South-West region (SV), which will treat critical patients and cases requiring technology and high-level expertise. The new hospital will replace and take over the existing beds in the County Emergency Clinical Hospital. Unlike Iasi and Cluj, which are served by established oncology institutes, the new Regional Emergency Hospital in Craiova must function as a center for cancer treatment for the southwestern region and is equipped with the treatments and support facilities appropriate for this purpose," reads the explanatory memorandum of the draft law.

It is also stated there that the new Regional Emergency Hospital in Craiova will replace the currently existing County Emergency Clinical Hospital, and the total net cost of the investment was estimated at 602.74 million euros.

"According to the financing contract, the EIB loan in the amount of 368 million euros represents about 73% of the net cost related to the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital site. The difference of about 140.52 million euros (27%) of the total net cost, which add the fees and taxes related to the draft law, will be provided by the Romanian side, from non-reimbursable funds and from the state budget," the explanatory memorandum further shows.

Another draft law to be adopted by the Executive aims to ratify the Agreement between Romania and the Portuguese Republic on cooperation in defense, signed in Bucharest on May 19, 2022.

The government will also approve a draft law on the status of military personnel.

"The legislative measure seeks to create a new normative framework that governs the exercise of the military profession, through a clearer structuring, intended to facilitate its uniform interpretation and application, as well as the premises for the subsequent reconfiguration and application of an integrated and efficient management system of human resources, based on competence, to meet the requirements of achieving the organizational objectives, simultaneously with ensuring the conditions for increasing the degree of interoperability with the armed forces of the NATO, the EU member states and of other partners on a regional and international level. Also, the strengthening of the importance of the military rank, as a defining element of the status of a military cadre and of the position in the military hierarchy was also taken into account in the elaboration of the draft the law," the document also mentions.

In the Executive meeting, a draft ordinance on the authorization and operation of representatives of foreign companies and economic organizations in Romania will be approved.

The government is also set to approve a draft decision on the granting of emergency aid to combat the effects of special meteorological phenomena in 2022. Thus, it is proposed the granting of emergency aid during 2022 to support the population affected by floods and landslides, dangerous meteorological phenomena. The emergency aid will be granted within the limit of 6,000,000 RON from the funds provided for this purpose in the budget of the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity.

A draft decision will also be approved on the allocation of the amount of 829,000 RON from the Budgetary Reserve Fund at the disposal of the Government, provided for in the state budget for 2022, for the local budget of the municipality of Bucharest. The money is intended for carrying out expenditures necessary for the organization and holding of the 21st edition of the International Telecommunication Union Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 in Bucharest from September 26 to October 14, 2022.

On the agenda of the meeting there is also a draft decision on re-granting the recognition of public interest status to some irrigation facilities or parts of irrigation facilities, as well as for the amendment and completion of Government Decision no. 793/2016 for the approval of the National Program for the rehabilitation of the main irrigation infrastructure in Romania.

The executive will approve, by memorandum, the establishment of a working group for the amendment and completion of the legislation applied in the public railway transport of passengers, aimed at the use an "Integrated system, unique database and provision of information regarding the ticketing service of railway passenger transport operators".

Another memorandum concerns the signing of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain regarding cooperation in the military field.AGERPRES