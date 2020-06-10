Government to approve state aid scheme for large companies after European Commission's Okay

Prime minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday said that the government will approve the piece of legislation providing the credit guarantee scheme for the large companies drafted by the Executive to become operational after the European Commission gives its consent in this respect, most likely in the next one or two weeks".

"We have already adopted in the government meeting last week the memorandum that lays the foundations of the state aid programme by guaranteeing loans for investments or working capital for the large companies. It is a scheme by which we guarantee loans in proportion of up to 90pct, we subsidize interest, in a proportion of up to 50pct. The initial ceiling of this programme, the state aid scheme, that it is a guaranteed state aid scheme, is a ceiling of 8 billion, which we are obviously willing to increase if there are requests. We are consistent in using tools that ensure the need for liquidity for the economy. (...) We are waiting for the approval of the European Commission, because any state aid scheme needs the approval of the European Commission (...) We are optimistic. As soon as approved by the European Commission, we will adopt the piece of legislation and the scheme will become operational," Ludovic Orban said in eastern Galati.

"The fact is that it's not a new scheme, it's a scheme that's used in other countries, a credit guarantee scheme. It is strictly related to internal procedures at the level of the European Commission, approval, i.e. I don't think we will have difficulties in approving this state aid scheme," Orban added.