Government: Vaccination information campaign to be adapted to each sector targeted by relaxation measures

The information campaign on COVID-19 vaccination will be adapted to each sector targeted by the relaxation measures, informs the Government, in a press release sent at the end of the meeting of the Interministerial Committee for Romania's return to normalcy starting June 1, 2021.

The second meeting of the Committee, which took place on Wednesday, at Victoria Palace of Government, highlighted the need to adapt the gradual relaxation measures to the specifics of each field of activity, the quoted source states.

In parallel, the Government will expand the vaccination campaign, in order to facilitate the access of as many citizens as possible to immunization.

The representatives of the profile associations and organizations came up with concrete proposals regarding the perspective of organizing some cultural pilot events, which should be carried out in conditions of health safety. The representatives of the Association of Municipalities expressed their readiness to host such pilot events, the Government said in a statement.

According to the quoted source, the preparation of the gradual reopening of the hospitality sector was also discussed, as the vaccination campaign progresses.

The elimination of restrictions and the reopening of the sectors severely affected by the pandemic will be possible gradually, depending on the increase of the population's immunization rate. The information campaign on vaccination will also be adapted to each sector targeted by the relaxation measures, the release states.

Thus, the proposals will be analyzed starting Thursday in technical working groups by areas, in which the representatives of the competent ministries and institutions will agree on the specific proposals for measures. These will then be submitted to the Interministerial Committee for approval. The working groups will analyze the proposals in the fields of economy, health, labor and social protection, transport and infrastructure, education and research, youth and sports, and culture.

"The vaccination campaign is going well at the moment, there are enough doses of vaccine to reach our target of 5 million people vaccinated by June, so that the immunization rate will allow us to gradually return to normalcy," said the Secretary General of the Government, Tiberiu Horatiu Gorun, who chaired Wednesday's meeting of the Interministerial Committee, as vice president.

The meeting at Victoria Palace was attended by representatives of the ministries and institutions involved in the management of the pandemic situation, as well as of the local authorities, of the tourism, culture and event organization sectors. They underlined that they support the COVID-19 vaccination campaign as a sure solution for Romania's gradual return to normalcy in conditions of health security for everyone, the release also reads.