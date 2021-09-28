 
     
Government will allocate funds for medicine, preparation of ICU beds for COVID-19 pandemic

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Florin Cîțu

The Government will allocate, during Wednesday's session, the sum of 460 million lei from the Reserve Fund for expenses with medicine and preparation of the necessary ICU beds to managing the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced.

He presented this project within the PNL (National Liberal Party)'s Executive Bureau reunion on Tuesday.

"We will allocate 460 million lei from the Reserve Fund, which shows that preparations for the fourth wave were suboptimal, to put it elegantly, regarding medicine and expenses for the ICU. But, we are putting these resources at the disposal of the Ministry of Health to make sure that there will be no problems," Citu declared, Agerpres informs.

 

