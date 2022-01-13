Government working group to resolve issues arising form application of Wage Law

President of the "Cartel ALFA" National Trade Union Confederation (CNS) Bogdan Hossu announced on Thursday, after the meeting of the Tripartite National Council for Social Dialogue, that next week, at the Government level, a working group will be set up to deal with the issues arising from the application of the Wage Law, Agepres reports.

"One of the topics we discussed at the Government meeting was the application of the Wage Law, which creates conflicts, problems, in different budgetary sectors, on account of the fact that the Government, through the measures it has taken over the last 30 days, starting from the state budget law, from the decision of the Minister of Justice, it created an upheaval related to this, without there being a unitary policy. Initially, they wanted to wait three months, for when they set a timetable, and then discuss the subject as such. I convinced them, and this is how I understood it, at least, that next week the working group will be set up and, as a matter of urgency, they will come up with a solution and a very clear timetable for solving the problems," Hossu said, after the meeting that took place at Victoria Palace of Government with the participation of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.According to the union leader, there are problems in the application of the Wage Law in every budgetary sector, and the discussions will start next week.Bogdan Hossu claimed that the Government can approve salary increases before the summer budget rectification if desired.