Governmental visit headed by PM Dancila to Hunedoara

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, accompanied by Health Minister Sorina Pintea, Labour Minister Marius Budai and Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici went to the city of Hunedoara on Saturday, where they visited the Municipal Hospital, the Corvin Castle and the pedestrian area of the city, investment objectives on governmental and European funds.

At the Municipal Hospital in Hunedoara, the government delegation visited the Intensive Care ward. The hospital's management requested support for the rehabilitation of the Emergency war, a context in which Health Minister Sorina Pintea said that this ward can benefit from a 5-million-lei funding for modernization, agerpres.ro informs.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the accompanying ministers visited several departments of Deva County Hospital on Saturday, the new building benefiting from government financing worth 8 million lei.

The official delegation continues its visit to Hunedoara County in the Brad area, on the Mintia-Brad gas pipeline construction site, an objective also financed from government funds.