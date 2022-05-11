Gov't: 126 million RON investment to modernize and develop Braila Harbor

The Government approved, on Wednesday, the technical-economic indicators for a project to modernize and develop Braila Harbor, the total value of investments being 126.8 million RON, VAT included, announced Dan Carbunaru, the Executive's spokesperson.

The investments entail harbor infrastructure works on the Danube operation front adjacent to the jetty.

According to Carbunaru, the objective of these works is to offer optimum conditions for the naval transport of freight, increasing the operation capacity of Braila Harbor and the quality of services offered.

"The total value of this investment is 126.8 million RON with VAT included, the financing to be done from non-refundable foreign funds, especially through the 2014-2020 Large Infrastructure Operational Program, but also from the state budget through the budget of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, to which the own financing sources of National Company 'Administration of Maritime Danube Harbors' S.A. Galati are to be added," said Carbunaru in a press conference at the Victoria Governmental Palace.

He mentioned that the deadline for the completion of the investment is 19 months.