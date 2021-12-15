Gov't approves 2022 state treasury budget

The Government approved in its meeting on Wednesday, by a decision, the State Treasury budget for 2022, agerpres reports.

According to an Executive's release, the budget includes revenues of 213.1 million lei consisting of interest rates, late payments for unpaid income and other revenues and expenses in the amount of 111.9 million lei for commissions due to the Central Bank and credit institutions but also for the payment of interest on deposits and cash held in the Treasury's account.

The Treasury budget is provided with a surplus of approximately 101.2 million lei. The commitment of the expenses from the budget of the State Treasury is made within the limits of the approved budgetary credits, reads a Government's release.