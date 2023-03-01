Gov't approves Agreement between Romania and Ukraine on application of Espoo Convention in cross-border context

The agreement between the Government of Romania and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for the implementation of the provisions of the Espoo Convention in a cross-border context was approved on Wednesday by the Government in Bucharest, the Ministry of Environment informs in a press release press for AGERPRES.

The document was signed by the minister of the Environment, Barna Tanczos, and the minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Ruslan Strilets in November last year, in Bucharest.

"This agreement will form the basis of our cross-border collaboration in all projects, especially in the sensitive areas that we manage together. At the same time, we will work to protect these particularly valuable areas and, at the same time, we will help the relevant ministries to make investments, to develop projects in these areas, in compliance with European principles and those of environmental protection. The support we offer each other in the reconstruction of habitats is essential for the protection of biodiversity," said Barna Tanczos.

Romania ratified the Convention on March 29, 2001 (Law no. 22/2001).

After entering into force, the Agreement will ensure the fulfillment of the obligations of Romania and Ukraine under the Espoo Convention, the improvement of cooperation with Ukraine in the field of environmental protection, as well as the facilitation of implementing the major projects necessary to ensure the future energy resources in this part of Europe.

In addition, the entry into force of the Agreement will represent a cooperation model that can be proposed to other neighboring states, either by concluding similar bilateral agreements, or by revising the Bucharest Agreement from 2008.

The final text of this agreement was agreed in September of last year and represents the result of sustained efforts by experts from the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

According to the approved agreement, a joint Commission on environmental impact assessment in a cross-border context will be established, consisting of four members for each party. On the Romanian side, specialists in the field of environmental impact assessment, as well as cross-border aspects, will be appointed.AGERPRES