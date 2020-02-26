Gov't approves establishment of integrated communication group on COVID-19

The Government has approved the establishment of an integrated communication group at the level of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), with representatives of the Interior Ministry, the DSU, the Health Ministry and of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, which will ensure public communications on the issue of COVID-19 (coronavirus), according to the Government's Press Office.

"In the context of the measures adopted in order to manage and prevent, at national level, the cases of infection with COVID-19 and in order to ensure a correct and transparent communication with the population and the media, with the endorsement of the Government of Romania, an integrated communication that operates within the DSU and brings together representatives of the Interior Ministry, the DSU, the Health Ministry and of the Foreign Ministry as well as other competent national authorities has been established. Thus, all public communications on this topic will be ensured through this structure," the Executive said.