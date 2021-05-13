Gov't approves National Strategy to prevent and combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech

The Government has approved the National Strategy and associated Action Plan to prevent and combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech, said Alexandru Muraru, honorary advisor to the Prime Minister, special representative of the Government for the Promotion of Memory Policies, Combating Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia.

"The Government adopted, today, by Government Decision, the first National Strategy and the associated Action Plan to prevent and combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech. Practically, Romania has, starting today, a National Strategy, has a plan of concrete measures, with financing, with clear deadlines. This Strategy comes from an international context and some internal realities. Romania joins a number of member-states which have adopted, up to now, such strategic documents, either to prevent and combat anti-Semitism, either in a wider framework for preventing and combating other forms of intolerance, xenophobia, radicalization, hate speech, political or symbolic violence," said Alexandru Muraru, on Thursday, in a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

He mentioned that elaborating the strategy took around 2 years and involved 20 national institutions, of which five ministries - Education, Foreign Affairs, Justice, Internal Affairs and Culture, reports agerpres.