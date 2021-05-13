 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't approves National Strategy to prevent and combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech

Alexandru Muraru

The Government has approved the National Strategy and associated Action Plan to prevent and combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech, said Alexandru Muraru, honorary advisor to the Prime Minister, special representative of the Government for the Promotion of Memory Policies, Combating Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia.

"The Government adopted, today, by Government Decision, the first National Strategy and the associated Action Plan to prevent and combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech. Practically, Romania has, starting today, a National Strategy, has a plan of concrete measures, with financing, with clear deadlines. This Strategy comes from an international context and some internal realities. Romania joins a number of member-states which have adopted, up to now, such strategic documents, either to prevent and combat anti-Semitism, either in a wider framework for preventing and combating other forms of intolerance, xenophobia, radicalization, hate speech, political or symbolic violence," said Alexandru Muraru, on Thursday, in a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

He mentioned that elaborating the strategy took around 2 years and involved 20 national institutions, of which five ministries - Education, Foreign Affairs, Justice, Internal Affairs and Culture, reports agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.