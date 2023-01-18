Gov't approves road safety investment agreement with EIB

The government approved at its Wednesday meeting the 50 ml euro financing contract with the European Investment Bank intended for priority road safety investments in 89 locations in Romania; among others, underground or above-ground passages and roundabouts will be built under this agreement, the government's spokesman Dan Carbunaru announced.

"The bill on the financing contract 'Romania road safety priority investments' was approved today, a 50 million euro contract between Romania and the European Investment Bank. Underpasses, overpasses or roundabouts will be built in 89 locations, and sewerage or signage works will also be carried out. The total cost of the project is approximately 100 million euros, an amount to which VAT is also added," Carbunaru told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government, Agerpres informs.

He mentioned that the implementation of the contract will be ensured by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure through the National Road Infrastructure Administration Corporation.