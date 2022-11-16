Gov't approves Romania's contribution to the 2023-2028 optional programmes of the ESA

The Government approved on Wednesday Romania's contribution to the 2023-2028 optional programmes of the European Space Agency (ESA), within the limit of a maximum ceiling of 62.5 million EUR.

According to a release of the Executive, the memorandum on this topic has been approved at the proposal of the Research, Innovation and Digitization Ministry, Agerpres informs.

"At the proposal of the Research, Innovation and Digitization Ministry, the Executive approved Romania's contribution to the optional programmes of the ESA for the 2023-2028 period, within the limit of a 62.5 million EUR ceiling. The annual payments shall be made according to the documents sent by the ESA," the quoted source mentions.

Moreover, the Research, Innovation and Digitization Ministry is to initiate a draft Gov't Decision for the approval of the subscription mechanism to the optional programmes of the ESA and for the approval of the payment of Romania's financial contribution to these programmes for the 2023-2028 period.