Gov't approves technical, economic requirements for history of Jews, Holocaust museum

On Thursday, the government approved technical and economic requirements for a national museum of the history of the Jews and the Holocaust in Romania, an investment of over RON 268 million estimated to be completed in over three years.

According to the government, the museum will be set up in Bucharest with its support in order to promote the history, culture and traditions of the Jewish communities of Romania.

"This objective taken up by the Romanian government in agreement with the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania will contribute to the understanding of what diversity and multiculturalism mean, to the fight against discrimination, xenophobia and anti-Semitism," the government says.

An important share of the necessary funds, namely RON 87.8 million, will be provided under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) , and the difference of about RON 180 million will come from the budget of the General Secretariat of the Government (SSG).

SGG, through the Elie Wiesel National Institute for the Study of the Holocaust in Romania, is responsible for the use of the amounts approved under the government decision.

The future National Museum of the History of Jews and the Holocaust in Romania will be located in the Banloc-Goodrich building, on 218 Calea Victoriei. The old building will be modernised and reconfigured into a modern museum.