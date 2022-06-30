Romanian Government approves transnational investments with Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Black Sea countries

The government approved at its Thursday's meeting, at the proposal of the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration (MDLPA), the negotiation and signing by Romania of the financing programs for transnational investments between Romania and Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and Black Sea countries, respectively.

Between 2021 - 2027, the three programs will fund cooperation projects in areas such as emergencies, education, health, innovation, research, environmental protection, climate change, risk prevention, culture, tourism, safety, security and good governance, the Ministry said in a release.

The Romania - Ukraine program has 54,050,004 euros assigned for investments in the border counties of Satu Mare, Maramures, Suceava, Botosani, Tulcea and the Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Odessa and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

The Romania - Republic of Moldova program has a budget of 77,298,439 euros, with the eligible area including the counties of Botosani, Iasi, Vaslui, Galati and the entire Moldovan territory, MDLPA said.

The total budget of the 2021 - 2027 Interreg VI-B NEXT Black Sea Basin Program is 72,275,137 euros, the eligible area including Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, the Republic of Moldova, Romania (SE region), Turkey and Ukraine.

Between 2021 - 2027, Romania participates in the three programs as Managing Authority, Joint Secretariat and Audit Authority, the cited source said.

In order to ensure a transparent framework for institutional cooperation, the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration organized debates and posted all the documents related to the programming process on the websites www.blacksea-cbc.net, www.ro-md.net and www.ro-ua.net, for public consultation.

The programs will be next submitted to the European Commission for approval.

AGERPRES