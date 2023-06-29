Gov't borrows over RON 917 million on Thursday off banks.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) on Thursday borrowed RON 917.4 million off banks in an issue of benchmark bonds of a residual maturity of 64 months and an average yield of 6.65% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres.

The nominal value of Thursday's issue was RON 700 million, and the banks offered RON 992.4 million.

An additional auction is scheduled for Friday to borrow another RON 105 million lei at the yield set on Thursday for the bonds.

MP has planned for June 2023 to borrow RON 5.7 billion off commercial banks, to which RON 780 million lei can be added in additional sessions of non-competitive offers related to bond auctions.

The total amount of RON 6.48 billion lei is RON 690 million higher than the one scheduled for May, of RON 5.79 billion, and it is intended for public debt refunding and government deficit financing.