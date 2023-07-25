Gov't borrows RON 27.5 million on Tuesday in addition to Monday's auction

The Ministry of Finance (MF) on Friday borrowed RON 27.5 million off banks in addition to Monday's RON 654.1 million raised in an issue of benchmark bonds of a residual maturity of 93 months and an average yield of 6.42% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the additional issue was RON 75 million, and the banks offered RON 27.5 million.

MF has planned for July 2023 to borrow RON 4 billion off commercial banks, to which RON 600 million lei can be added in additional sessions of non-competitive offers related to bond auctions.

The total amount of RON 4.6 billion is RON 1.88 billion lower than the one scheduled for June, of RON 6.48 billion, and it is intended for public debt refunding and government deficit financing. AGERPRES