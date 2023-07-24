Gov't borrows RON 654.1 million on Monday off banks

The Ministry of Finance (MF) on Monday borrowed RON 654.1 million off banks in an issue of benchmark bonds of a residual maturity of 93 months and an average yield of 6.42% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres.

The nominal value of Monday's issue was RON 500 million, and the banks offered almost RON 799.1 million.

An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday to borrow another RON 75 million at the yield set on Monday for the bonds.

MP has planned for July 2023 to borrow RON 4 billion off commercial banks, to which RON 600 million can be added in additional sessions of non-competitive offers related to bond auctions.

The total amount of RON 4.6 billion is RON 1.88 billion lower than the one scheduled for June, of RON 6.48 billion, and it is intended for public debt refunding and government deficit financing.