Gov't borrows RON 798.8 million on Thursday off banks

The Ministry of Finance (MF) on Thursday borrowed RON 798.8 million off banks in an issue of benchmark bonds of a residual maturity of 63 months and an average yield of 6.59% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres.

The nominal value of Thursday's issue was RON 500 million, and the banks offered RON 934.8 million.

An additional auction is scheduled for Friday to borrow another RON 75 million at the yield set on Thursday for the bonds.

MP has planned for July 2023 to borrow RON 4 billion off commercial banks, to which RON 600 million lei can be added in additional sessions of non-competitive offers related to bond auctions.

The total amount of RON 4.6 billion is RON 1.88 billion lower than the one scheduled for June, of RON 6.48 billion, and it is intended for public debt refunding and government deficit financing.