Gov't cancels measure suspending the activity of indoor markets

The Government on Friday approved a decision regarding the elimination of a measure suspending the activity of agri-food markets in enclosed spaces, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior and head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat informs.

"An order of the Ministry of Health and other relevant ministries will be published today, establishing the manner in which the activity will be carried out inside the reopened markets and, of course, the manner in which people will have to move inside the market and, of course, the health protection rules to be implemented," specified Arafat, at the end of the Government meeting.