Gov't considers capping of firewood price at 500 RON per 1 stere metre (sources)

The ruling coalition decided on Thursday that the price of wood and wood products used for heating should be capped at 500 RON per stere metre for a period of 6 months, government sources said.

"We have decided to cap the price of wood for heating at 500 RON per stere metre. The measure refers to Romsilva," the quoted sources explained.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests announced earlier on Thursday that it has started the procedure for drafting a draft normative act aimed at capping the price of wood and wood products used for heating, for a period of 6 months.AGERPRES