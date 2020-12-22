Gov't Consultations/ Iohannis meets delegation of PNL-USR PLUS-UDMR coalition

President Klaus Iohannis started consultations with the leaders of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), in view of designating the candidate for the position of Prime Minister.

The leaders of the formations that are part of the coalition came, on Tuesday, together to the consultations with the head of state. The delegation is made up of the PNL chair, Ludovic Orban, co-chairs of the USR PLUS, Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, UDMR chair, Kelemen Hunor, as well as the Prime Minister proposed by the coalition - Florin Citu.

At the start of the meeting, Ludovic Orban handed to President Iohannis the protocol of the coalition."Congratulations for forming the coalition. Congratulations for the speed with which you managed to promote demarches in Parliament. I admit it's the first time I see a Parliament constituted and with the leaderships elected in one day... excellent, one day and a bit of a night," said the head of state.On Monday evening, the leaders of the PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR signed the 2020-2024 governing agreement.Iohannis will have further consultations on Tuesday with the representatives of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) and those of the national minorities.The first formation invited to the consultations was the Social Democrat Party (PSD), yet the party's chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, announced that the Social Democrats will not participate in the discussions with the head of state.

