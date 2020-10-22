Gov't debates on a GEO draft regarding the employment of 200 resident physicians

The Government will set to debate, in first reading, the proposal of the DSU (Department for Emergency Situations) head, Raed Arafat, a draft GEO regarding the employment of a number of 200 resident physicians in various specialties - ICU, emergency, pneumology, infectious diseases, epidemiology and radiology - who, after a period of activity of 6 months at the Gerota Hospital will be transferred, directly, without competing for the respective positions, to the hospital units where there are vacancies.

"We are also working on the staff side. As you know, there is a significant number of physicians from different specialties who have now passed the specialist examination and completed their residency, our proposal being, if you agree to put it up today for a first reading, to create a body ... We have now proposed the first 200 physicians, specialists in ICU, emergency, pneumology, infectious diseases, epidemiology and radiology. We want to hire them at the Gerota Hospital of the Ministry of Interior and from there we transfer them to the other hospitals with vacancies, through the coordination that we will have from the Department. So this means that, at the end of the six-month period at the Gerota Hospital, they will have the possibility to choose where they want to go without needing to compete for that position. This is what the emergency ordinance will say and this is how we intend to attract the physicians who finished their residency time," Raed Arafat said at a government meeting on Thursday.The PM asked Arafat to have a record of the physicians who passed the specialized examination and to make known the offer to the authorities. At the same time, Orban asked the head of DSU how the number of physicians reached 200.Arafat specified the situation in ICU."In regard to the ICU, as far as we know, the approximate number of those who took the exam at this time is about 130, of which only about 70 are without jobs at the moment. Some already have jobs. And then I took the 70 who are out of jobs. "We still have a number that are emergency, infectious diseases specialists, those who have jobs will remain with their jobs, but those who do not have jobs are those who are making the subject of this ordinance," said Arafat.