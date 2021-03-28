Gov't debt reaches 47.8pct of GDP in end-January 2021

Government debt totalled more than 503.6 billion lei at the end of the first month of this year, 47.8pct of the GDP respectively, compared to 498.35 billion lei (47.3pct of GDP) at the end of 2020, according to data centralized by the Ministry of Finance (MF).

Of this, 14.5 billion lei represents the short-term debt, and the rest the medium and long-term debt.

Most of this debt, respectively 424.77 billion lei, was represented by government bonds.The debt of the central public administration amounts to 487.68 billion lei, of which 473.206 billion lei in the medium and long term, most of which are in lei (230.59 billion lei) and euro (214.57 billion lei, equivalent).The debt of the local public administration amounted to 15.91 billion lei, at the end of January 2021, of which 15.88 billion lei in the medium and long term.According to the MF, the external debt of the public amounted to 255.79 billion lei (24.3pct of GDP), of which 251.13 billion lei was that of the central public administration and 4.665 billion lei of the local public administration, and almost entirely (255.394 billion lei) was medium and long term.