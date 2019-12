Gov't decides 2020 ceiling for foreign workers at 30,000

The Government has set the ceiling for foreign workers for 2020 at 30,000 people, announced on Friday the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca.

"Another important decision debated and approved today, having as initiator the Ministry of Labour, refers to the number of foreign workers in 2020, which was set at the ceiling of 30,000 people," Danca told a press conference held at the end of the Government meeting.