Gov't Deputy Secretary General Costel Barbu released from office

Deputy General Secretary of the Government, with the rank of Secretary of State, Costel Barbu has been released from office, by a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu, according to AGERPRES.

The decision was published on Tuesday in the Official Journal and will take effect on January 21, 2021.

"On January 21, 2012, Mr Costel Barbu will be released, upon request, from the office of Deputy General Secretary of the Government, with the rank of Secretary of State," reads the decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu.

Costel Barbu was appointed on December 6, 2019.

