Gov't establishes financing mechanism for unlocking projects with European funds

The government approved, at the meeting on Friday, an emergency ordinance establishing a financing mechanism for the unlocking of projects with European funds concerning water and sewerage and transport infrastructure.

"This project is important for the European funds, especially for the infrastructure projects, I am referring to the water-sewerage infrastructure, but also to the transport infrastructure projects, which I have found rather delayed by the previous Governments upon taking over the minister's term. The number of beneficiaries as a result of these adopted measures - 617 administrative-territorial units and over 4 million beneficiaries of water and sewerage services, this is about public services that are elementary for the daily life of each citizen," said the Minister European Funds, Marcel Bolos, at Victoria Palace.He added that the value of the 24 projects for water and sewerage amounts to 4.2 billion euros.