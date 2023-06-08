Gov't establishes funding eligibility under operational programme healthcare.

At a meeting today, the government will consider an emergency ordinance for the implementation of projects that qualify for non-reimbursable European funds under operational programme healthcare, told Agerpres.

"Today, we are making the decision by which Romania will carry out projects for building new hospitals, modernising existing ones, and equipping them with modern equipment. These are projects that will be carried out under operational programme healthcare on cohesion funds. We are talking about 6 billion euros that are allocated to this ambitious program," Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the meeting.

According to Health Minister Alexandru Rafila, 22 counties will qualify for investment in hospitals under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) as well. Funds will be allocated progressively until 2030, and they include infrastructure investment. At the same time, under this project, programmes such as one to fight cancer will be possible to finance.

"This new project can reduce the gaps that exist in the provision of hospital medical care between the various counties. In practice, we are now discussing eligibility criteria based on which local or central administrations can submit projects in order to become eligible under this programme. But it's not all about infrastructure, as it's about many more. It's about developing programmes, starting with prevention programmes, primary medical assistance and, last but not least, the fight against non-communicable diseases, including cancer, for funding under the programme," Rafila said.

The draft emergency ordinance provides for measures to implement public healthcare infrastructure projects on non-reimbursable external funds under the Healthcare Programme and on loans from international financial institutions.

"The emergency ordinance regulates the measures for the implementation of public healthcare infrastructure projects on non-reimbursable external funds under the programme healthcare and on loans from international financial institutions by establishing a framework for the methodology and selection criteria for public investment projects which funding contracts are to be concluded in accordance with the rules established by the applicant's guidelines of the operational programme healthcare management authority,"according to the explanatory notes.