Gov't members to meet to discuss energy price increase management

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will hold a new meeting with members of the Cabinet on Monday, at 17:30, at the Victoria Governmental Palace, on the management of the effects of the increase in energy prices.

According to the Executive, the following ministers will be participating in the meeting: Energy Minister Virgil Popescu Finance Minister Adrian Caciu, Laboor Minister Marius Budai, Economy Minister Florin Spataru, Entrepreneurship Minister Constantin Cadariu, and Agriculture Minister Adrian Chesnoiu."It is very difficult to come up with a government ordinance until Wednesday, but tonight we have a meeting with all the relevant ministers in charge of completing the a resolution draft," Nicolae Ciuca said at Parliament on Monday before the meeting of the National Liberal Party Executive Bureau.He was asked if regulating energy and gas tariffs could be one of the solutions."There are two solutions under discussion, this part of the regulation is also under analysis, most likely we can discuss the regulation of costs," the prime minister replied.A supplier commission that does not exceed the cost of profit by more than 5%, a reduction in the VAT on consumer bills by up to 5% and the granting of vouchers for vulnerable consumers are among the proposals considered for the energy package, according to some government sources. (AGERPRES)